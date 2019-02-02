David W. Ames, 68, Darien, died Thursday in Havana, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Carol J. Kasten, 86, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Roger W. Rast, 95, formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday at Oakwood Villa Nursing Home, Altoona. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.