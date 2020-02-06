James Charles “Jim” Bartle, 75, Friendship, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at noon Monday at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Doris A. Geiter, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremations Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Marjorie J. Woodman, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m.until the time of services at the funeral home.