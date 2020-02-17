Steven B. Benson, 40, Edgerton, died Friday at home. Private services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Cynthia Jane Deuel, 66, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 1621, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Elizabeth “Betty” Moncrief, 95, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Leroy Donald Nelson, 74, Evansville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Rick L. Schiefelbein, 72, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 24 at the funeral home.