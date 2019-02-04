James “Jim” Thomas Mainus, 79, Elkhorn, died Saturday at home. Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.

Wallace Roger “Wally” Peterson, 72, Janesville, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associated Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.