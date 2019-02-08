Diane M. Brauer, 77, Delavan, died Thursday at West Allis Memorial Hospital, West Allis. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Alice D. Cantlin, 80, Janesville, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory Life Celebration Center, Janesville.

Patricia A. Floto, 86, Milton, died Tuesday at Alden Estates in Jefferson. Services are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Edward Hall, 64, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lila Ruth Hawkins Holze, 76, Delavan, formerly of Janesville, died Feb. 1 at home. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Delavan American Legion Post, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Catherine D. Joholski, 86, Beloit, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel, Janesville. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Martha Lois Myers, 96, Janesville, died Wednesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at funeral home.

Joan M. Pancratz, 61, Delavan, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Ronald S. Staben, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.