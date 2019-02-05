Ellen M. Brovick, 80, Janesville, died Sunday at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Robert McCutcheon, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Constance A. Meister, 63, East Troy, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

William E. Murphy, 90, East Troy, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Diane B. Stearns, 80, Edgerton, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Lounge 1848, Edgerton.

Lorraine M. Welch, 56, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.