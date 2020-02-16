Thomas J. Berner, 70, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Loren Joseph Clark, 85, Naples, Florida, died Feb. 1 in Naples, Florida. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Doug G. Erikson, 72, Janesvile, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Darwin E. Fish, 82, Fort Atkinson, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Lorraine Koehl, 97, Darien, died Friday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Rick L. Schiefelbein, 72, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Wayne E. Thornton, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Memorial services will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Creekside Place, Evansville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.