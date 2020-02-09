Genevieve Arlene Fellows, 82, Evansville, died Thursday at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Helen J. Milam, 88, Janesville, died Saturday at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Dennis “Jim” Pfister, 87, Walworth, died Thursday at home. Services will be at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Richard B. Treptow, 73, Fontana, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Leo “Shorty” Wojcik III, 70, Delavan, died Jan. 27 at home. Services will be held in the spring. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.