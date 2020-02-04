Nancy “NJ” J. Boyd, 76, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Memorial services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Paul Patrick Dale, 67, Beloit, died Saturday in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Rockford, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Barbara J. Iwan, 76, town of Linn, died Friday at her home. Services will be Monday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Lee R. Minnick, 69, Milton, died Sunday at his home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.