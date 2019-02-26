Jeffery S. Christensen, 55, Amherst, formerly of Elkhorn, died Friday at ThedaCare Medical Center, Waupaca. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Cynthia Luger Conroy, 73, Janesville, died Monday at Our House Senior Living-Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Peter Hiemstra Jr., 85, Delavan, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Delavan Reformed Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Della May Stuckey, 87, Beloit, died Sunday at Green Knolls Nursing Home, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.