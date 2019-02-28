James Thomas Christensen, infant, Racine, died Monday at Children’s Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Gerald D. Lambert, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Casa Grande, Arizona. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William Ondonis McBride, 72, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 21 at Delavan Health Care Center, Delavan. Services will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.