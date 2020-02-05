Robert A. Broege, 73, Avalon, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are at noon Saturday at Emerald Grove Congregational UCC, Emerald Grove. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Matilda Ann Brown-Ballard, 107, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Paul Patrick Dale, 67, Beloit, died Saturday in Rockford, Illinois. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Life Church, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Rockford, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Clarence D. Elmer, 97, Janesville, died Monday at Milton Senior Living Center, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Theodore Fredrick “Ted” Kamlager III, 85, Beloit, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

David S. Phillips, 58, Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Monday at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Timothy G. “Timmy” Roenneburg, 44, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday, all at the funeral home.

Philip L. Tripke, 72, Cottage Grove/Madison, died Jan. 29, in Cottage Grove. Services will be at noon Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Monona. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, Madison, is assisting the family.