Charles T. “Chuck” Anstedt, 68, Delavan, died Saturday at Health Care Center, Williams Bay. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Joseph E. Bidwill, 65, Williams Bay, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.

Sterling H.M. Blazier Espanoza, 20, Whitewater, died Feb. 3 in Whitewater. A celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walworth Memorial Library, Walworth. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Daniel R. Brace, 42, Beloit, died Tuesday in Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Loren J. Clark, 84, Naples, Florida, died Feb. 1 in Naples, Florida. Arrangements are pending. Fuller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Naples, Florida, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey Alan Czarapata, 68, Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Willis D. “Will” Erber, 95, Janesville, died Dec. 18 at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Leonard W. Loertscher, 98, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Lucille Pacholczak (Laudato), 68, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Bruce I. Pettibone, 70, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, town of Geneva. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation and Ho-Chunk Nation services will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 22 at the funeral home.