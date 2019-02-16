Christiana M. Aldrich, 27, Janesville, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Elizabeth A. “Kaye” Dooley, 75, of Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Judith A. Draper, 74, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gerald G. “Jerry” Robinson, 79, Edgerton, died Friday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.