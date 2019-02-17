Mark “Moose” G. Crisman, 58, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Edgerton. Graveside services are planned.

Jeffrey Farnsworth, 59, Clinton, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Donald L. McElwee, 82, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

DorEtta Jessie Nelson, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lawrence R. Reidle, 69, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nancy L. Schulz, 64, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.