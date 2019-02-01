Doris “Dorrie” (Busse) Alff, 91, West Bend, died Jan. 25 at Cedar Community Cottages, West Bend. Services will be at a later date. Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, West Bend, is assisting the family.

Maurice A. Charbonneau, 78, Beloit, died Thursday at Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Logan B. Clifford, 6, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey K. “Jeff” Luengen, 78, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Ima “Jean” Mates, 92, Evansville, formerly Janesville, died Thursday at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kathleen R. Solles, 65, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the chapel. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.