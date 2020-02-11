Pamela M. Edwards, 74, Delavan, died Saturday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Christopher John Francis, 38, Chesapeake, Virginia, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Virginia. Arrangements are pending. Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, Suffolk, Virginia, is assisting the family.

Collean Kay Frank, 53, Darien, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Warren A. Hanak, 82, Glen Flora, formerly of Lake Geneva, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home. Additional services will be at a later date in Glen Flora.

James Thomas “Jim” Hanson, 79, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Laine M. Jackson, 53, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert “Bob” H. Schumacher, 87, Evansville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregational United Church of Christ, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Prossa Schypko, 91, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Dakota, Illinois.

Jeanette H. Sturtevant, 91, Janesville died Saturday at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church.

Joseph D. Williamson, 68, Milton, died Friday at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.