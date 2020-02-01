Lysbeth May (Ferguson) Kelly, 89, Janesville, died Jan. 22 in Forth Worth, Texas. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ Presbyterian Church, Janesville.

Dennis A. Powers, 77, Sun Lakes, Arizona, died Jan. 21 in Mesa, Arizona. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Steven’s Catholic Church, Sun Lakes, Arizona.

Linda Sue Vanstone-Myers, 66, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.