Norman W. Bittner Sr., 85, Delavan, died Saturday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Christine M. Dunham, 70, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Dorothy Reyenga, 85, Delavan, died Saturday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.