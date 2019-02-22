Dale M. Jensen, 79, Clinton, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
-
Feb 22downtown Beloit
-
Feb 22Parker High School
-
Feb 22Marshall Middle School
-
Feb 22Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
-
Feb 22Overture Center for the Arts
The Latest
- Web Views for Friday, Feb. 22
- Boys basketball roundup: Parkview earns season split with Palmyra-Eagle
- Craig falls to Memorial despite 40-point second half
- Franklin co-op wins sectional gymnastics title; Craig sixth
- Parker rallies from four-point deficit in final minute, beats Beloit to close regular season
- First day of WIAA state wrestling meet
- Our Views: Entering an uncharted solar system
- Milton School Board meeting cut short by lawyer recommendation
- Craig's Benton wins opening two matches at state wrestling: Elkhorn's Stilling, Jacobson also make semis
- Milton Courier to move out of its home of 100 years
Latest News
- Web Views for Friday, Feb. 22
- Boys basketball roundup: Parkview earns season split with Palmyra-Eagle
- Craig falls to Memorial despite 40-point second half
- Franklin co-op wins sectional gymnastics title; Craig sixth
- Parker rallies from four-point deficit in final minute, beats Beloit to close regular season
Most Popular
Articles
- Dairy farms vanish as agriculture struggles
- 5,000 golf balls spill onto Janesville highway
- Lake Geneva man faces homicide charge in Delavan man's overdose death
- Death notices for Feb. 17, 2019
- YMCA, CEO Tom Den Boer 'part ways'
- Police investigating report of show choir girls recorded in dressing room
- Sources: Payless Shoes to close; local stores not aware of details
- Janesville names new fire chief
- Rare mega storm could overwhelm LA-area dam and flood dozens of cities, experts say
- Death notices for Feb. 16, 2019
Images
Videos
Collections
- WIAA Division 1 wrestling sectional
- Craig hosts Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet
- WIAA Division 2 state boys swim meet
- Morning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth Counties
- Lake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting Championship
- Division 2 Regional Wrestling
- Beloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66
- UW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtime
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse