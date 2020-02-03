Maria Delrosario Salinas, 67, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Beloit. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Leila J. Esser, 87, Elkhorn died Saturday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Maryon R. Range, 92, Edgerton, died Thursday, at home. Services are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.