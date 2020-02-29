Mildred E. Bakke, 87, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Gregory S. Brereton, 59, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A private family celebration will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert George Buehl, 92, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dale Allen Christiansen, 67, Caledonia, Illinois, died Thursday at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Dorothy M. Fellows, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Alecia M. Haffery, 37, Janesville, died Friday at home. A celebration of life will be from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Riverside Park South Pavilion, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.