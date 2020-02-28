Cindy L. Aurit, 61, formerly of Milton, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Chandra M. Miller, 44, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Private arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dennis J. Peterson, 63, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.