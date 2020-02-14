Christine M. Black, 62, Beloit, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nancy Davey, 83, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Private services were held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.

Charles William Hall Sr., 79, Delavan, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

William Edward Kosloske, 91, Mesa, Arizona, died Friday at American Orchards Memory Care, Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Eric J. Larson Jr., 88, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.

Trudy A. Raymond, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Nancy J. Runkle, 88, Delavan, died Wednesday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.