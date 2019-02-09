Gerald Arndt, 96, Milton, died Thursday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at noon Monday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Lois Jean “Mother Goose” Isabell, 89, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Marven A. Sanden, 79, Edgerton, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Grace Skipper, 87, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.