Meryl M. (Bomkamp) Hemann, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercy Manor, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John M. Casper, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 7 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Graciela R. Corpus, 66, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Joseph M. Domino, 66, Pell Lake, died Jan. 29 at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pell Lake. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Norma Jean Knutson, 87, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth E. “Betty” Langer, 86, Edgerton, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Dorris E. Waters, 91, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.