Josephine A. Bleick, 94, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Services will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

James J. Fox, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Savy Mann, 63, Janesville, died Tuesday at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jasper Montgomery, 91, Beloit, died Monday at Alden Park Strathmoor, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 28 at the funeral home.

Charlene R. Scott, 63, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Steven A. Smith, 59, Janesville, died Wednesday in Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Crosby Place, Janesville.

Douglas W. Symons, 60, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.