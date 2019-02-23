Kenneth J. Church, 58, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William R. “Bill” DeCremer, 89, Janesville, died Thursday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Diana L. Gleason, 62, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Jeanette J. Larson, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Madgel Louise Schluga, 97, Elkhorn, died Friday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Robert H. Schoenbeck, 93, Delavan, died Thursday at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Thomas W. Stevenson, 85, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Beverly Ann Wood, 80, Whitewater, died Thursday at Hearthstone, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Jean H. Ylvisaker, 83, Edgerton, died Friday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.