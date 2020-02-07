David A. Sullivan, 70, Janesville, died Sunday at Banner Goldfield Hospital, Mesa, Arizona. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.