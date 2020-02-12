Bradley S. Burkett, 48, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Thomas D. Horn, 71, Milton, formerly of Edgerton, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Laine M. Jackson, 53, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Thomas E. McKearn, 65, Whitewater, died Saturday in Milton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

James R. McShane, 99, Janesville, formerly of Brodhead, died Sunday at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.

William J. Silveus II, 74, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Jeanne Trewyn, 88, Whitewater, died Saturday at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.

Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, Janesville, died Monday in Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.