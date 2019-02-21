Glenn A. Babcock Jr., 82, Delavan, died Feb. 6 at Vintage on The Ponds, Delavan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Richard C. Boss Jr., 61, Janesville, formerly of Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at a later date at the Ora Rice Arboretum, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Patrick “Pat” T. McCarville, 76, Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.