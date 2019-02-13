Brent S. Boehlke, 53, Janesville, died Monday in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Paula S. Cummings, 96, Delavan, died Monday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Robert V. Neault, 98, Elkhorn, died Thursday at KindredHearts, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.

James M. Tomten, 28, Janesville, died Saturday in Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.