Violet J. DiVarco, 88, Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

C. Keith Gustafson, 50, Whitewater, died Monday at home. Private family services were held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Linda Gail Jensen, 78, Engelwood, Florida, died Friday in Florida. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Ronny S. Unruh, 53, Janesville, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ramona J. Whittier, 81, Janesville, died Monday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.