J.W. Davis, 76, Edgerton, died Thursday at William S. Middleton Veteran’s Memorial Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Diana J. Deuel, 66, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Theodore D. Kinnaman, 91, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Robert W. Larson, 91, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Patrick Thomas Sullivan Sr., 78, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.