Lucille Marie (Ferrara) DiGiorgio, 94, Milton, died Tuesday at Willowick Memory Facility, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Andrew W. Kovach, 73, Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Betty J. Woodstock, 89, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.