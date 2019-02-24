Julie Ann Farnsworth, 61, Janesville, died Monday at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Gerald L. “Jerry” Forst, 84, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Michael J. Getchell, 53, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Marvin L. Heller, 76, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at home. Private services are planned. Toynton Funeral Homes, Walworth, is assisting the family.

La Verne Edward Luchsinger Sr., 73, Milton, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jon “Jerry” O’Leary, 77, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

John W. Reiff Jr., 77, Elkhorn died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family.