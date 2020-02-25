Don F. Duvall, 70, Allen’s Grove and Darien, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Donella J. Groleau, 94, Clinton, died Monday at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Diana Lynn “Dee” Kirby, 65, Beloit, died Friday at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene, Janesville. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Tamara R. Lois, 58, Elkhorn, died Sunday at Delavan Health Care Center, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Andrew “Andy” J. Monari, 48, Couderay, died Saturday at home. Memorial services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hayward Funeral Home, Hayward. Private family services will be at a later date at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Stone Lake.

Marilyn J. Treder, 96, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Beloit.

Doris J. Vogt, 83, Elkhorn, died Monday at Kindred Hearts, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services March 3 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.