John C. Danielsen, 56, Janesville, died Jan. 25 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Paul L. Jansen, 74, Delavan, died Friday at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Services will be this spring at the Delavan Arboretum. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Emmy L. Olson, 22 months, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirley Mae Virnig, 88, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Feb. 20 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Carol T. Williams, 69, Janesville, died Monday at Vista East Medical Center, Waukegan, Illinois. Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton Lawns Memorial Chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.