Geraldine M. Draeger, 92, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Karen J. Fox, 86, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Free Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

William “Bill” Edward Kosloske, 81, formerly of Rockford and Rock City, Illinois, died Jan. 31 at American Orchards Memory Care, Mesa, Arizona. Services will be at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Davis, Illinois.

Dorris E. Waters, 91, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.