Judy K. Atkinson, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Annabell Hoof, 84, formerly Whitewater, died Friday, Feb. 4, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Gary Mark Kasten, 62, Genoa City, died Jan. 14 at home. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 12 at the funeral home.
Betty J. (Robinson) Lockart, 97, Janesville, died Feb. 1 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary A. Sandvig, 76, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janice K. Smith, 78, Evansville, died Monday, Feb. 7, at Kelly House, Evansville. No services are planned. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
John Tollefson, 79, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 12 at the chapel. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
