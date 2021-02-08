Walter P. Gutierrez, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 6, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Karen Schoff, 79, Cedarville, Illinois, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services, Belvidere, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Frederick Vilona, 92, Fontana, died Saturday, Feb. 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.