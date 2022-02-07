Barbara J. Downing, 84, Wisconsin Dells, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Barbara Finnegan, 96, Beloit, died Sunday, Feb. 6, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit.
Elaine Mae Press, 87, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 6, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cliffona Paula "Polly" (Lawrence) Servin, 73, Beloit, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Tracy A. Suiter, 63, De Soto, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services, Viroqua. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
Woodrow E. "Woody" Thompson, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 14 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Trina D. Tucker, 49, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 3, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James W. "Jim" Walker, 81, Edgerton, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, March 5, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 5 at the funeral home.
Norma J. Weber, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
