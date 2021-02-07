Ronald James Barta, 80, Elkhorn, died Friday, Feb. 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 9 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Judy Ann Dabson, 68, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert A. Dye Jr., 44, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 5, in Janesville. Services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Raymond C. "Ray" Ellis, 72, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Friday, Feb. 5, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Gerald D. Gowman, 81, Beloit, died Friday, Feb. 5, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mark A. Mowbray, 74, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 4, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jane (Chadwick) Nelson, 85, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
David K. Robers, 79, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Feb. 5, in Janesville. Burial will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Joseph E. Stranglen, 82, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 5, at home. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clarence V. Tiffany, 83, Clinton, died Saturday, Feb. 6, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.