Courtney Foster, 61, Janesville, died Dec. 26 at The Next Inning, Orfordville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the warming house in Traxler Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jason A. Knox, 44, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 3, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Keith R. Pike, 74, Janesville, died Dec. 14 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
Arlene A. (Cutts) Schlueter, 94, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 6, at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
Charles M. "Chuck" Stalsberg, 73, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 5, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel L. Tiffany, 67, Burlington, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at The Bay of Burlington, Burlington. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Eugene H. Voltz, 87, Walworth, died Jan. 28 at home. Private services were held. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, assisted the family.
Betty Jane Wright, 86, Beloit, died Saturday, Feb. 4, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
