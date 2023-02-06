Courtney Foster, 61, Janesville, died Dec. 26 at The Next Inning, Orfordville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the warming house in Traxler Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jason A. Knox, 44, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 3, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.