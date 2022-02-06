Annette L. (Curler) Austin, 99, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 4, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Genevieve A. “Poochie” (Finnane) Gray, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 4, at Agrace Center For Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Cynthia L. (Swenson) Greenleaf, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lona Lola (Black) Koltick, 98, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 4, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lillian M. Larson, 93, Clinton, died Saturday, Feb. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Fred Link, 69, Walworth, died Jan. 29 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services were held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Robert George Miller, 77, Geneva, Illinois, died Jan. 26 at Delnor Hospital, Geneva, Illinois. Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Chapelstreet Church, Geneva, Illinois. Malone Funeral Home, Geneva, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Jeanette M. (Hagar) Oliver, 92, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 4, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert F. Prox, 91, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 7 at the funeral home.
Cliffona Paula “Polly” (Lawrence) Servin, 73, Beloit, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
