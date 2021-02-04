Carol Mae (DeVries) Hutter, 74, Pell Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates, Genoa City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 20 at the funeral home.
June L. Jacobs, 95, Orfordville, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 10 at the funeral home.