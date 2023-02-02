Meighan M. Brodkey, 38, Seattle, died Monday, Jan. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Steven C. "Steve" Cleaveland, 71, Evansville, died Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Audrey Gramly, 81, Delavan, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Golden Years, Walworth. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 7 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
John R. Nandory, 90, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edward R. "Ed" Reich, 71, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Hearthside, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Jean VanDreser, 65, Delavan, died Friday, Jan. 27, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Eve Ellen Watson, 72, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
