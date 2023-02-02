Meighan M. Brodkey, 38, Seattle, died Monday, Jan. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Steven C. "Steve" Cleaveland, 71, Evansville, died Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.