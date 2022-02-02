Christina Marie (Havel) Rossi, 48, Genoa City, died January 27, 2022, at Fredoert South. Services will be on Sunday February 6th, 2022, at 3:30 at Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm till the time of service. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Helen M. Steuck, 95, Beloit, died February 2, 2022, at Riverside Terrace in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Arthur William "Bill" Malm, 60, Madison, died January 31, 2022, SSM Health Care, Madison. No service will be held at this time. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marceil L. Manske, 83, Beloit, died February 2, 2022, at Autumn Lake in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Dewane J "Butch" Block, 81, of Janesville, died February 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Funeral services are at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8th at Our Savior Lutheran Church,Janesville. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dennis J. "Ski" Urbanowski, 53, Janesville, died January 30, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital. Funeral Mass 11:00AM Thursday, February 10 at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Wednesday at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home and then 9:30 to 11:00 AM Thursday at church.
DeWight Hookstead, 91, Whitewater, died February 1, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek. Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Feb. 6th at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until the time of services.
