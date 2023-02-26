Gerald A. August, 81, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Feb. 23, in Beloit. Private services will be at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Roy H. Engstrom, 45, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.