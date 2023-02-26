Gerald A. August, 81, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Feb. 23, in Beloit. Private services will be at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Roy H. Engstrom, 45, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David Haseman, 55, Shopiere, died Friday, Feb. 24, in Oneida County. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Donald D. Jonuska, 76, Delavan, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services March 4 at the funeral home.
Tirzah L. (Peck) Merath, 76, East Troy, died Feb. 13 at home. Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, March 4, at Evergreen Golf Club, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration March 4 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Joan Elaine (Henning) Noe, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 23, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shirley M. Pancratz, 91, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 28 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Victor A. Wasemiller, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Jansville.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.