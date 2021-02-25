Christopher J. Rizzo, 57, Lake Geneva, died February 17, 2021, at Mercy Walworth. Celebration of Chris' life will be at the Funeral Home(515 Center St, Lake-Geneva) on February 27, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations to family. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home is proudly serving the Rizzo Family.
Tab Gordon "Tabby" Jacobson, 63, of Janesville, died February 19, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, March 1st, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with committal at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Doris Mae Enking, 88, Beloit, died February 24, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit with visitation prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Deborah A. Bouton, 67, Janesville, died February 24, 2021, Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center. No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.